Mass graves found in Aleppo, bodies showed signs of torture, Russian official says

BEIRUT—Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday that its troops had found mass graves in Syria’s Aleppo with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation.Dozens of bodies have been uncovered, according to Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. He said some bore gunshot wounds.While the Syrian war is now largely fought with mortars, tanks, and air power, death has come at close quarters as well. Human rights observers and the media have recorded numerous examples of massacres and organized torture, perpetrated by the government, opposition, and Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL. The Russian Air Force has helped Syrian President Bashar Assad and its allies to capture Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, after weeks of a siege. Russia has since dispatched military police to the city.People stand near near rubble of damaged buildings in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria on December 25. Christians celebrated Christmas for the first time in four years with the country’s largest city now under full control of government forces. (KHALIL ASHAWI/REUTERS) Article Continued BelowKonashenkov also accused rebels, who controlled eastern Aleppo before they were pushed out earlier this month, of laying multiple booby traps and mines across town, endangering the civilian population.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which gathers information on the conflict through local contacts, said on Sunday that at least 63 Syrian soldiers and militiamen had been killed by such booby traps in east Aleppo since the government took control of it from rebels last Thursday. The Observatory said the victims were a mix of demining personnel and soldiers or militiamen looting the districts.A Syrian man walks past graffiti reading in Arabic: 'The people want the regime to fall' as he walks through the former rebel-held Salaheddin district on December 23. (GEORGE OURFALIAN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES) As Russian and Syrian forces secured and consolidated eastern Aleppo, Syrian president Bashar Assad was showing signs of increasing confidence in his position.On Sunday, Assad visited a Christian orphanage near the capital Damascus to mark Christmas.Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and his wife Asma, centre, shake hands with a christian orphan during their visit to Sednaya Convent on the occasion of Christmas day, in Sednaya north of Damascus, Syria on Sunday.

