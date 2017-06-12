Massive 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, Greek island injuring at least 10

ISTANBUL—An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 shook western Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging buildings, authorities said.The earthquake’s epicentre was in the Aegean Sea at a very shallow depth of seven kilometres and hit at 3:28 p.m. local time, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management said. At least 25 aftershocks were recorded. Tremors were felt in densely populated Istanbul and in the western Turkish provinces of Izmir.Authorities in Lesbos said dozens of homes were damaged in parts of the island and some roads were closed. At least 10 people were injured in the village of Vrisa, Greek authorities said.“We are advising residents in affected areas of Lesbos to remain outdoors until buildings can be inspected,” senior seismologist Efthimios Lekkas said.Earthquakes are frequent in Greece and Turkey, which are on active fault lines. Two devastating earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people. Experts in both countries said more aftershocks are to be expected.Article Continued BelowAn earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken western Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos, a Turkish government agency says. (United States Geological Survey) Senior Greek government officials, seismologists and response teams are heading from the capital, Athens, to Lesbos to assess the damage.Turkey’s emergency management agency said there were no reports of casualties and has dispatched emergency and health teams, and 240 family tents to the area as a precaution.In Turkey, 61-year old Ayse Selvi felt the tremors in her summer home in Karaburun near the quake’s epicentre.