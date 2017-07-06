Massive iceberg grounded in water off Newfoundland draws tourists from around the world

BONAVISTA, N.L.—Social media photos of prehistoric ice sculptures that dwarf seaside houses and run with waterfalls are drawing visitors from around the globe to Newfoundland and Labrador.Bob Currie of Discovery Sea Adventures in Bonavista said Thursday it’s a banner iceberg viewing season driven by increasing attention on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.There are at least three icebergs near the town that can be reached by boat, including a giant one grounded in 120 metres of water, he said.“If you could see that out of the water, it would blow you away.”About nine-tenths of an iceberg are typically hidden under the cold North Atlantic waves. Still, the mammoth berg rises about 30 metres in the air, Currie said.Article Continued BelowUnusually thick spring pack ice down the northeastern coast of Newfoundland and Labrador made for a slow start to the boat tour season. The trade-off, however, is spectacular bergs of various wave-carved shapes. One near Bonavista resembles the face of a fisherman in a sou’wester hat if you see it from the right angle.Currie is now hosting guests from as far away as Japan, China and Dubai who can’t get enough of the 12,000-year-old ice specimens originating from Greenland glaciers.“They can’t get over it, right? I usually pick up a chunk in the water for them and they take that. It’s like gold to them. They love that. You bite a piece off of it, take it home and mix a drink with it.”