Mattis gives North Korea explicit warning against attack on U.S. or its allies

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Friday said any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an “effective and overwhelming” response.U.S. defence secretaries have long offered assurances to South Korea and Japan that its nuclear “umbrella” will protect them, but Mattis’s statement was perhaps more pointed than most. He made the remarks during an appearance with his South Korean counterpart, Defence Minister Han Min Koo.“North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program, and engage in threatening rhetoric and behaviour,” Mattis said with Han standing at his side and U.S. and South Korean flags at their backs.Read the latest news about U.S. President Donald Trump“We stand with our peace-loving Republic of Korea ally to maintain stability on the peninsula and in the region,” he added. “America’s commitments to defending our allies and to upholding our extended deterrence guarantees remain ironclad: Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming.”Article Continued BelowMattis’s statement showed why he chose South Korea for his first visit overseas since becoming defence secretary Jan. 20. He sought to reassure South Koreans of the long-standing U.S. commitment to a defence treaty that President Donald Trump suggested during the campaign was a bad deal for America.Mattis also was discussing with the South Koreans a timetable for deploying an advanced U.S. missile defence system, the Theater High-Altitude Area Defence, or THAAAD, that is meant to improve protection of South Korea and Japan — as well as U.S. troops stationed in both countries — against a North Korean missile attack.The current caretaker South Korean government has said it supports THAAAD deployment, but the decision is in doubt because of approaching national elections.