Mayor backs traffic powers for TTC officers

In a move that John Tory says will help alleviate Toronto’s gridlock problem, the mayor is asking the province to grant TTC enforcement officers the power to direct traffic during transit disruptions. In a letter to Premier Kathleen Wynne dated Jan. 2 and obtained by the Star, Mayor Tory said that the enhanced authorities for TTC transit enforcement officers “would help the city keep transit and traffic as a whole moving and ensure that TTC riders get more reliable service.” Granting TTC enforcement officers the ability to direct traffic during events like subway closures was among the recommendations made in a transit staff report that was approved by the TTC’s board last month. The proposed change wouldn’t require amendments to provincial legislation, but would have to be approved by the Toronto Police Services Board and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services. The target date for the changes to take effect is in the third quarter of 2017. In a statement to the Star, Tory said he wrote to Wynne “to ensure that any changes that need to be made at the provincial level are completed quickly this year.”Article Continued BelowThe mayor said he also supports a recommendation, also made in the December TTC report, that would give TTC officers the power to tag and tow cars that obstruct transit service. That measure would require a change to Toronto’s Municipal Code. Tory said that plans to enhance TTC officers’ powers are “aimed at keeping our roads and transit routes moving without further burdening police resources.”“I’m committed to making sure transit riders’ daily commutes are reliable and as free from disruption as possible. Over the last two years, I’ve made it clear that we have to embrace ways to move traffic that allow highly-trained police officers to focus on other priorities,” he said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx