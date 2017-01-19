Mayor John Tory to return to Los Angeles to court movie and TV business

With Toronto coming off another banner year for film and TV production, Mayor John Tory is returning to Los Angeles to court digital upstarts and studios deciding on shooting locations.Tory will lead about two dozen entertainment industry and university representatives to L.A. from Monday to Wednesday — double the mayor’s contingent when he made the first L.A. trade mission last February.While that trip focused on big production houses that keep Toronto studios, technicians, carpenters and others busy with blockbusters such as Suicide Squad, next week’s itinerary includes a stop at Netflix, the subscription service producing its own content, and cable and independent features companies including HBO.Landing three days after Donald Trump becomes U.S. president, the Toronto contingent will also meet with executives from Annapurna Pictures, founded by Megan Ellison and known for films including Zero Dark Thirty.“Toronto is uniquely positioned to appeal to a female-driven, high-end independent studio with recent homegrown Oscar winners Room and Spotlight . . . ,” according to an itinerary for the trip.Article Continued BelowThe booming industry that sees big white trucks and technicians in headsets all over Toronto has shifted, in large part, from big movies to episodic TV productions, including those made by digital producers.Jim Mirkopoulos, the president of Cinespace Studios who went with Tory last year and is heading back again, said making Toronto’s case to California industry decision-makers pays huge benefits for his industry and the city.They will carry the message that the Ontario government has committed to “stability” in film tax credits — it cut them in 2015 — which is vital to episodic productions coming back year after year, he said.