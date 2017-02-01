Mayor Tory says city must keep arms open to immigrants, but stops short of denouncing key strategist

Toronto is a place of welcome, Mayor John Tory reaffirmed Tuesday, saying the city remains both a home for refugees and safe haven to undocumented immigrants.He said political leaders have a “moral obligation” to speak out against hatred. But Tory stopped short of denouncing his former campaign strategist Nick Kouvalis — to whom he remains loyal after his 2014 election win — whose controversial comments have drawn criticism he is capitalizing on the fear and hatred of refugees recently inspired by President Donald Trump. It is expected that Kouvalis will help Tory seek re-election in 2018.Criticism peaked this week after Kouvalis on the weekend called a political science professor a “cuck” on Twitter — a derogatory term that has been used by the bigoted “alt-right” against their opponents — and accused him of “treason.”Kouvalis has since apologized for those comments. He did not respond to a request for comment for this story.Article Continued Below“We understand that as Canadians we are almost all immigrants and that no one should be excluded, mistreated or disrespected on the basis of their ethnicity or their nationality or their faith or a host of other attributes,” Tory told reporters on Tuesday surrounded by a strong showing of more than 20 council colleagues.His statements came just before the mayor introduced a motion backed by left-leaning Councillors Joe Cressy and Joe Mihevc to reaffirm Toronto’s status as a so-called “sanctuary city” — a designation that allows undocumented immigrants to access city services — and to urge the federal government to “continue an immigration and refugee policy based on the values of inclusion, acceptance and non-discrimination.”“To those who see immigration or new Canadians as something to fear, as the mayor I say this: The people we welcome in Toronto as immigrants and refugees help build our city and our country. They are children. They are parents. They are neighbours. They are coworkers. They have often faced real danger and persecution in the countries they have fled. In my experience this gives them a unique understanding of the blessings that come with residence here in this city and in this country.”