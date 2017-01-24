Media bogged down in Trump trivialities: DiManno

To quote the president of the United States: “So sad.”Overwhelmed with sadness, actually, with despondency, for the opening un-grace notes of Donald Trump’s thuggish presidency.A question for the media, however: Isn’t six days into Trump’s term too soon to be jumping the shark?It’s as if somebody fired a starter’s pistol and the race is on — between Trump’s maladroit comportment and the overwrought push-back from a Fourth Estate girded for battle.Already what should be the immediate gist of the matter — Trump’s assault on multilateral trade pacts (killing U.S. participation in the Trans Pacific Partnership) and dismantling Barack Obama policy (blocking NGOs that perform abortion-related services from receiving federal funding) — has been sidelined by the trivialities of mutual loathing.Article Continued BelowRead more: The 5 false things Donald Trump has already said as president‘Alternative facts’? Journalists from Venezuela to Turkey have ‘seen this movie before’