Media cuts are a threat to democracy, new report warns

OTTAWA—In an era of digital information, fake news and plummeting ad revenues, Canadian media outlets are headed towards the precipice, warns a new report that urges changes in tax policy, reforms to the CBC’s mandate and opening the door to charitable funding to help shore up news organizations.The report, titled “The Shattered Mirror: News, Democracy and Trust in the Digital Age,” offers a grim assessment of the rapidly changing media landscape in Canada today and a blunt prediction for the future, unless reforms happen.“Imagine for a moment a community without news: how atomized and dysfunctional it would be,” says the report, written by veteran journalist Edward Greenspon and published by the Public Policy Forum.It concludes that the news industry is at a “crisis point,” saying that the decline of traditional media, fragmentation of audiences and the rise of fake news all threaten the health of democracy.Where concentration of media ownership in Canada was the overriding policy concern more than four decades ago, today the content fragmentation, revenue consolidation and “indifference to truth” are the “main threat to holding public officials to account and reflecting Canadian society back to its citizens,” the report found.Article Continued Below“The digital revolution has made for a more open and diverse news ecosystem–and a meaner and less trustworthy one,” states the report, which was partially funded by the federal heritage department.Blogs, social media feeds, podcasts and smart phones have given citizens “unprecedented voice” but the transformation has also “upended” the model of journalism in Canada.“Established news organizations have been left gasping, while native digital alternatives have failed to develop journalistic mass, especially in local news,” it found.