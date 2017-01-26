Medical journal withdraws recommendation of morning sickness pill

Canadian family doctors have been told to reconsider Diclectin as the go-to drug treatment for morning sickness after new research raised concerns about whether the medication is any better than a commonly available vitamin.In a strongly worded commentary, the Canadian Family Physician medical journal said it no longer recommends the popular medication as the first-line treatment, citing the work of a Toronto doctor whose research has exposed flaws in the evidence supporting Diclectin’s efficacy.The commentary is a renouncement of the journal’s previous publication of clinical guidelines advocating the drug’s use, which the journal says were developed by Sick Kids’ embattled Motherisk program, which had financial ties to the drug company that makes Diclectin.The medical journal said it ended its longstanding relationship with Motherisk in part because of concerns about its independence from the drug company — yet another black eye for the once-prestigious program engulfed in scandal for faulty hair testing for drugs and alcohol in its now-shuttered lab.“Evidence is not static; re-evaluation of accepted truths should not be seen as a weakness as new information comes forward,” the authors, who include the journal’s scientific editor and the chair of the editorial advisory board, wrote in the January edition.Article Continued BelowRead more:Questions raised over morning sickness pill studyToronto doctor asks Health Canada about pregnancy drug, gets censored information