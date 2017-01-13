Meet the biker hosting the largest pro-Trump rally during the inauguration

WASHINGTON—Chris Cox surveyed a small park near the U.S. Capitol, his German Shepherd by his side. Wearing a Harley-Davidson jacket and a crocodile-skinned cowboy hat adorned with the animal’s teeth atop his moppy curly hair, Cox made for a particularly discordant sight in the heart of federal Washington on a misty weekend morning.But Cox had logistics to sort out, an Inauguration Day demonstration with motorcycle diehards from across the nation to plan.The 48-year-old chainsaw artist from South Carolina was an early and enthusiastic supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. Now that his guy has won, Cox wants to ensure the group he founded, Bikers for Trump, strengthens its political muscle during Trump’s presidency and beyond.The group obtained a permit for what is expected to be the largest pro-Trump rally held by a private group in the nation’s capital timed to the inauguration. Cox calls the planned event at John Marshall Park a “half-time rally” and said there will be speakers, musical performances, and upwards of 5,000 bikers in attendance.As he walked through the park with his dog, Trigger -the massive “Bikers for Trump” patch on the back of his jacket visible from every vantage—Cox began planning where to put the stage, the speakers and the portable toilets.Article Continued Below“Bikers are strongly organized locally,” Cox said. “They just haven’t been organized nationally before.”Cox launched the organization in October 2015, back when Trump was still running what was considered a quixotic campaign. Since then, he has hosted rallies throughout the country, with his biker group growing to tens of thousands of mostly white men, many of whom are veterans.During Trump’s own rallies, and at the Republican National Convention, the group has served as a vigilante security force, providing human barricades between supporters and protesters.

