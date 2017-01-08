Meet the newly discovered Klingon Newt and a snake named after David Bowie

The newt’s toes and tail are Creamsicle orange, a striking contrast to its ochre-brown torso. Its head is shaped like a hexagon.But its defining feature is a craggy ridge of bones along its back and skull. All together, the creature looks remarkably like a Klingon.Or rather, a Klingon’s forehead that somehow sprouted tiny limbs.The jungles of Southeast Asia are teeming with undiscovered species. Until recently, this creature — full name, Tylototriton anguliceps — was one of them.Now it’s among a wave of species discovered in and around the Mekong River.Article Continued BelowScientists trudging through the Greater Mekong region are finding a surprising number of previously uncatalogued species. “There are still a lot of unexplored areas,” said Jimmy Borah, a Southeast Asia-based program manager with the World Wildlife Fund.“But if you look deeply, you’d be surprised by how many species you can find,” Borah said. “We’re finding more than two per week.”This is not just an Asian phenomenon. Centuries after we began cataloguing plants and animals in earnest, humans are still finding loads of new ones. In fact, in a good year, we can rack up as many as 20,000 newly discovered species.

