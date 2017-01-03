Megyn Kelly Reportedly Ditches 'Fox News' For 'NBC' In Wake Of Roger Ailes' Demise Over Sexual Harassment Scandal [Breaking]

It was bound to happen and the writing was on the wall. According to a live breaking news CNBC report, Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News and taking a new job at NBC News. The reports came months after former Fox boss, Roger Ailes, was sacked over charges of sexual harassment. Later, Kelly revealed that she too had been a victim of Ailes unwanted advances. Fox News hired Megyn Kelly 12 years ago and she soon made her mark with the brand and fans for her tell-it-like-it-is style of sharing the trending news of the day. Sources say Kelly is departing in order to broaden her career and scope of journalism with NBC. At this time, there is no word on a compensation package, but given her recent mercurial rise, she will not likely come at a bargain. Insiders say NBC’s head, Andrew Lack, met with Kelly and offered her a deal she couldn’t refuse. Supposedly, it is a “triple role in which she will host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage,” according to CNBC. Kelly, who is lauded for her model-esque looks, rose to stardom over her brilliant rendering of news topics and ability to engage guests of any stature. Her news segment at Fox was only second to her rumored nemesis, Bill O’Reilly, a Trump apologist. Kelly and the President-elect bumped heads early on during his campaign when he assailed her with inflammatory comments during a presidential debate. This story is developing.

