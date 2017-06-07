Meilleur withdraws candidacy for Official Languages Commissioner amid political firestorm

Non, merci.Former Ontario attorney general Madeleine Meilleur has withdrawn her bid to become Canada’s Official Languages Commissioner amid a political firestorm in Ottawa.“This is a very sad story, but ultimately she has taken her decision,” Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters Wednesday outside the Commons.“I really think that Mrs. Meilleur was a very good candidate,” Joly said of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hand-picked choice for the key post.“She’s been a very strong advocate for 30 years. She’s been a very good advocate for linguistic minorities.”Article Continued BelowBut Meilleur, a provincial cabinet minister and Liberal MPP for Ottawa-Vanier from 2003 until 2016, was viewed by opposition members as a partisan appointment to succeed former Star reporter Graham Fraser as the language rights watchdog.In her withdrawal notice to Joly, she expressed regret that her nomination had sparked such controversy.Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said “the prime minister made a mockery of the process” of parliamentary appointments by offering the job to a Liberal.