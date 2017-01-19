Melania wont swear on a Bible, but its her inauguration too

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.—She’ll take no oath.She won’t have to promise to uphold or defend anything or anyone; nor will she earn a salary.Her new position was never addressed by the Founding Fathers or mentioned in the Constitution.But when her husband places his hand on the Bible she holds Friday, Melania Trump will be inaugurated into her new job just as surely as her husband will be in his.All eyes will be on the inscrutable Melania Trump, if only to see what she’s wearing. At the same time, Americans will be wondering what kind of first lady they’ll be getting during the next four years.Article Continued BelowIt’s a given that she’ll always look stunning. The former model never appears less than perfectly groomed, usually attired in tightly tailored sheath dresses and spiky stilettos, although her necklines have risen and her hems dropped during the course of the campaign.Judging by dozens of Mar-a-Lago party photos in The Palm Beach Post archives, she wears an evening gown as easily as other women wear yoga pants.Maybe it’s easier to note what she won’t do than what her agenda might be.