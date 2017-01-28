Men convicted in Quebec maple syrup theft should face stiff penalties, Crown says

MONTREAL—Three men convicted of stealing $18 million worth of maple syrup should face stiff penalties for their part in the scheme, the Crown said Friday during sentencing arguments.Prosecutor Julien Beauchamp-Laliberte told a court in Trois-Rivieres, Que., the men should pay back the value of the syrup as well as pay additional fines and should also serve jail terms ranging from three to eight years.A fourth man, Jean Lord, was acquitted.Read more: Maple syrup heist: Quebec police arrest three over massive warehouse theftArticle Continued BelowMaple syrup stolen in Quebec seized by police in New BrunswickJurors found Richard Vallieres, Raymond Vallieres and Etienne St-Pierre guilty last November in connection with the theft of 2,700 tons of syrup from a warehouse in Quebec between August 2011 and July 2012.They faced various charges including fraud, theft, and possession and trafficking of stolen goods.