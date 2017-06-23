Metrolinx beefs up penalties in vehicle contract with Alstom in wake of Bombardier dispute

The French company tapped to provide vehicles for new Toronto-area light rail lines will face major financial penalties if the cars are late, the Star has learned, which the province hopes will prevent the kind of messy legal dispute it’s found itself in with its original supplier, Bombardier.Last month, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announced the provincial government had reached a $528-million deal with Alstom for 61 light rail vehicles (LRVs), 44 of which could end up in service on the Eglinton Crosstown.Bombardier signed a deal in 2010 to supply the fleet for the Crosstown and other Toronto-area lines, but it has missed delivery deadlines, and, as the province’s dispute with the Quebec-based company dragged on, the government opted to place the order with Alstom as backup.More than a month after Del Duca’s announcement, the province has yet to release details of the Alstom contract, which it issued on a sole-source basis.However, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed that Alstom will pay a penalty of $55,000 a day for each vehicle that’s late. That’s more than 35 times greater than the late penalties in the Bombardier contract.Article Continued BelowThe contract with Alstom also caps the total late penalties the manufacturer can incur at 13 per cent of the value of the contract, compared to the 5-per-cent cap in the Bombardier deal. While the Bombardier contract contained “subcaps” on damages that could make it difficult to recoup the full 5 per cent, the Alstom deal has no such subcaps.In response to the Star’s questions, a spokesperson for Del Duca said confidentiality provisions in the Alstom contract prevent the ministry from disclosing information that could be proprietary or commercially sensitive.But he said the contract contained “strengthened” provisions that protect the public interest. “We expect all of our suppliers to honour their contractual obligations, perform professionally and to recognize that there are consequences for failing to do so,” said Celso Pereira.