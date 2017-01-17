Mexican resort town fears nightclub shooting means drug war has arrived

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO—While authorities investigate what set off a deadly shooting at an electronic music festival event, residents said it came amid a growing and increasingly open drug scene in this resort town that has long been spared the violence of Mexico’s cartel wars.Concerns that violence may be creeping into Playa del Carmen were voiced as people attended a Monday evening vigil in front of the Blue Parrot nightclub, where five people died and 15 were wounded or injured in the chaos before dawn.Global Affairs has identified longtime Toronto bouncer Kirk Wilson as one of the victims. At least two other Canadians were injured when a gunman opened fire at the crowded beachfront club where Wilson was working as a BPM security supervisor. “This is a sign of what has been happening,” said Lenin Amaro, a local business owner and politician.“It has reached us,” Amaro said of the country’s drug violence. “We were living in what you could call a bubble.”Article Continued BelowRead more: Toronto bouncer killed in Mexican nightclub attack was ‘one of the nicest, friendliest guys’Investigators were trying to determine the motive of the shooting, but Quintana Roo state Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech said the gunfire erupted when security tried to stop a man from entering the club with a gun. He ruled out any terrorist intent.Three of those killed were part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival, Pech said. The gunman apparently fled.

