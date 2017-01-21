Michelle Obama said goodbye with grace (and a little side-eye): Mallick

The always gracious Michelle Obama didn’t look constantly happy on Friday, I’ll put it that way. And do you know, I’m not going to do what men have done to women since forever and say, “Smile!”I’m going to let this terrific woman have the day that she had. She welcomed Don Trump, a foul-mouthed groper of women, into her home of eight years on the very day she said goodbye to it. Melania Trump handed her a big ole’ tacky Tiffany box that looked like it contained a photo frame or a silver sick bag. Michelle’s expression said, “The moving vans have left. I’ll see if I can stick it under a short piano leg.” Article Continued BelowGod knows how their little coffee event went. “Here, Donald, have eight sugar cubes. “1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. Plop.” She then had to listen to a big yellow-haired rube attack the civilized world her husband had worked so hard to help build. She did everything right, but threw delicate, beauteous, almost imperceptible shade. So here were Michelle’s expressions on the last day of A-First-Lady-Has-to-Grin-and-Bear-It. As Trump made his speech, Michelle looked blank with a hint of sardonic. You just need an eyebrow tilt.As Trump shook hands and said a few words to basically everyone but Hillary Clinton, Michelle looked daggers and even cheerful Jill Biden looked as though she’d done a Home Alone, i.e., stepped on a nail.