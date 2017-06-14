Michigans health chief Nick Lyon charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint water crisis

FLINT, MICH.—The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water.Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.Lyon also is charged with misconduct in office for allegedly obstructing university researchers who are studying if the surge in cases is linked to the Flint River.Read more:Judge says part of lawsuit in Flint water crisis can proceedArticle Continued BelowFlint residents were poisoned. Now, they’re being billed for itDecades of ‘systemic racism’ at root of Flint water crisis, commission saysThe state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eden Wells, is accused of obstruction of justice and lying to an investigator.