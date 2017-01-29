Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella And President Brad Smith Speak Out Against Trump's Immigration Action

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, and the company’s President, Brad Smith, have spoken out against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action against immigrants and refugees. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Satya Nadella wrote on LinkedIn: “As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world. We will continue to advocate on this important topic.” Microsoft President Brad Smith (left) and CEO Satya Nadella (right) have protested Trump’s decision. [Image by Elaine Thompson/AP Images] Microsoft President Brad Smith had originally sent an email to all Microsoft employees condemning the decision. CEO Satya Nadella took to LinkedIn, praising Smith’s letter and pointing out that Microsoft would continue to advocate immigration. Here’s a snippet of Smith’s email that Nadella specifically highlights. “As a company, Microsoft believes in a strong and balanced high-skilled immigration system. We also believe in broader immigration opportunities, like the protections for talented and law-abiding young people under the Deferred Access for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program, often called “Dreamers”. We believe that immigration laws can and should protect the public without sacrificing people’s freedom of expression or religion. And we believe in the importance of protecting legitimate and law-abiding refugees whose very lives may be at stake in immigration proceedings.” Microsoft even made an official statement, as reported by TechCrunch, over the matter, saying that they share the “concerns about the impact of the executive order” on their employees who are from one of the seven listed countries, pointing out that all of these people have been living in the United States lawfully. The company announced that they were working to “provide legal advice and assistance” to these employees. Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction. Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin was spotted protesting against the decision at San Francisco Airport on Saturday night. President Donald Trump signed the controversial order on Friday, January 27. [Image via Pool/Getty Images] Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them. “We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.” I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017 President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement. “As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.” [Featured Image by Michel Euler/AP Images]