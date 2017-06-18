Midwives from 113 countries kick off convention with march through Toronto

In a year where most marches have been anger-fuelled and reactionary, this one was joyous.Midwives from 113 countries danced and cheered their way Saturday through downtown Toronto, marching to draw attention to the role of midwives in global health care.“Midwives are underpaid and undervalued, yet we’re delivering so many of the children of the future around the world,” said Toronto-based midwife Alanna Kibbe, 39.“We are a group of almost all women providing care to almost all women. That’s a gender equity issue.” The march kicked off the International Confederation of Midwives congress, an event that happens once every three years. This year’s gathering is expected to draw 4,000 to Toronto.Article Continued BelowOn Saturday, the marchers waved rainbow Pride flags alongside those from dozens of countries, including Australia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Mexico, Ethiopia and, of course, Canada. The midwives — many decked out in the colourful dresses and scarves of their home countries — chanted phrases like “more midwives” to a steady, pulsing beat of drums, winding their way from the Harbourfront to Nathan Phillips Square.The event is happening at an interesting time for Canadian midwives in particular. Last year, the Association of Ontario Midwives took the provincial government to the human rights tribunal over what they claim is a gender-based pay gap.