Mike Harris among Kevin OLearys confidants in potential Tory leadership bid

OTTAWA—Celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary says he’s amassed a team of advisers on whether he should run for leadership of the federal Conservatives and now wants advice from Canadians.The reality TV-show host and entrepreneur formally unveiled his circle of Conservative confidants today and also launched a website seeking input from the public on whether he should officially join the race.Among those on his leadership committee are former Ontario premier Mike Harris, former Conservative Sen. Marjory LeBreton and two former Conservative MPs.The head of his exploratory committee is Mike Coates, who once helped prepare former prime minister Stephen Harper for election debates and also works as a vice-chairman of a public relations firm.The committee will make the rounds over the next few weeks and report back to O’Leary with findings early in 2017.Article Continued BelowThere are 14 officially registered candidates in the Conservative leadership race and the deadline for new entrants to sign up is Feb. 24. The results of the contest will be released in May.O’Leary first began musing about running for the leadership nearly a year ago, and has been making the rounds — publicly and privately — of Conservative gatherings for months trying to gauge support.Earlier this month, he met with some Conservative members of Parliament in Ottawa.

