Mike Pence, a longtime supporter of antiabortion movement, to join the March for Life

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will join Friday’s March for Life, a move from the White House considered historic by march organizers.President Ronald Reagan made a video for the march in 1988 and President George W. Bush called in to the march in 2008, but no president or vice president has spoken at the march before, according to a march spokeswoman.Read more: Trump action on health care could cost Planned ParenthoodCiting Trump, Ohio lawmakers approve ‘heartbeat’ bill that bans most abortionsArticle Continued BelowKellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior counselor, will also speak at the march.March organizers say they expect tens of thousands of people to march at the event that annually draws activists from across the country. This year, organizers believe they will see a surge of energy with the ascension of a president who is expected to move forward on antiabortion policies, including defunding Planned Parenthood and appointing an antiabortion Supreme Court justice.Pence, who has called himself an “evangelical Catholic,” has long been a hero among antiabortion activists and as governor of Indiana signed what was considered some of the strictest laws on abortion.