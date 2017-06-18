Militant groups row over whose members killed Israeli police officer

Palestinian militants disputed a Daesh claim Saturday that it was behind a deadly attack against Israel, saying it was their people who killed a female police officer on duty near Jerusalem’s Old City. Family members of the attackers said they were deeply religious men who acted on their own.Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, issued a statement taking responsibility for the stabbing and shooting attacks Friday evening. If true, it would mark the first direct Daesh action against Israel and the group warned on its affiliate news agency it “will not be the last.”“Let the Jews expect the demise of their entity at the hands of the Caliphate soldiers,” it said, calling the attack “revenge for God’s religion and for the violated sanctities of Muslims.”However, the Hamas and People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) militant groups quickly retorted that the three attackers who were killed were their members and accused Daesh of trying to undermine their efforts.In their village of Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah, relatives of the three denied any connection to Daesh or the other groups. The Israeli military raided the village Saturday, imposing a closure, but officials also said Friday night’s attacks were carried out by local individuals without a formal link to any group.Article Continued BelowYaakov Peri, an Israeli lawmaker and former head of the Shin Bet security service, said the co-ordinated assault marked an “upgrade” over recent Palestinian violence and that he hoped it was not the beginning of a new wave of attacks. Still, he said he doubted it had anything to do with Daesh.“The Daesh claim of responsibility is absurd,” he said. “There are great differences and conflicts between Daesh and Hamas. Hamas wants to clarify that it is involved in a national battle of the Palestinian people with the ‘Zionist’ occupier and it is in its interest to present it as such.”The three men were armed with knives and an automatic weapon and carried out near simultaneous attacks at two locations. Police Staff Sgt. Maj. Hadas Malka, 23, was stabbed to death. Following the attack, police conducted a large roundup Saturday searching for Palestinians who had entered Israel illegally. It said 350 people were arrested.