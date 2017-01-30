Military clears streets, delivers aid for New Brunswick ice storm victims

LAMEQUE, N.B.—Troops went door-to-door Monday, helping northeastern New Brunswick recover from a devastating ice storm that has been linked to two deaths and almost three dozen hospitalizations from carbon monoxide poisoning.The soldiers cleaned debris from streets, went door-to-door to check on residents, and delivered needed items as the region recovers from a storm that has now prompted a delay in the provincial budget.“They are making some significant gains in very difficult conditions . . . But we understand there are people going through a tough time,” Premier Brian Gallant told a briefing Monday. The budget scheduled for Tuesday is now delayed until Feb. 7.Early in the day, dark green military vehicles from Canadian Forces Base Gagetown crossed a bridge onto Lameque island, where soldiers set up a base in a school and then fanned out to ice-coated communities where power crews are still attempting to restore electricity lost in Wednesday’s storm.New Brunswick is recovering from an ice storm that has been linked to two deaths and almost three dozen hospitalizations from carbon monoxide poisoning. (Diane Doiron) Article Continued BelowMajor Turmel Chiasson said the units have trained extensively for disaster scenarios, but for many of the younger soldiers it’s their first real-life experience responding to an ice storm.“(They’re) very eager . . . they train a lot and they don’t do it for real, and this gets them involved in the community,” he said.“For myself, I’m from here, the area, so yes, very excited to be here and helping friends and family.”“A lot of friends were able to get on social media, and I was able to see the damage from the storms, so I was well in the know. Especially my mother, with no electricity for awhile, living in one of the worst areas.”Workers tended to downed power lines in Escuminac, N.B. on Friday. (Diane Doiron)