Military police take control of Brazil prison after gang violence kills 26

NATAL, BRAZIL—Military police took control Saturday of a prison in northeastern Brazil after fighting between rival gangs left 26 inmates dead in recent days, the latest in a spate of violence in the country's penitentiaries.A week after the violence first erupted at Alcacuz prison, military police, including riot police and others, moved into the complex outside the city of Natal. As a helicopter flew overhead, an armoured vehicle also entered the complex and later construction equipment was brought in. Authorities would not say how many officers entered the complex, but an Associated Press reporter saw about 40 go in.A few hours after the operation began, Maj. Eduardo Franco, a military police spokesman, said the complex was again under police control. The police forces now inside Alcacuz plan to separate rival prisoners, including by erecting a wall made of shipping containers.Much of the prison appears to have been damaged in the previous week. From a vantage point outside, holes could be seen in the walls and rooftops of buildings within the complex. Debris littered the ground. Even before the recent destruction, the prison was commonly called "Swiss cheese" because it was built on sand dunes, and prisoners over the years have managed to tunnel out.