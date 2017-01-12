Millions in grants for needy students arent getting to them, report says

They are Toronto’s most vulnerable students, living in poverty, new to the country or arriving at school needing a healthy meal so they can focus on learning. The province earmarks tens of millions of dollars in learning opportunities grants every year to help support marginalized students at the Toronto District School Board. But almost half that money isn’t being spent on them and is instead diverted to cover other expenses as the cash-strapped board struggles to balance its budget, says a damning new report.“This means that the students with the greatest need are failing to benefit from the resources that they are entitled to — about $61 million worth of resources each year,” says the report, to be released Thursday by Social Planning Toronto and based on data provided by the TDSB.“We think it’s important that people now see the facts,” said Sean Meagher, executive director of the social policy research group.“This is the first time we’ve had absolutely rock-solid numbers that no one can refute, because they are the TDSB’s own numbers.” Article Continued BelowHe acknowledged that Canada’s largest school board is in a tough situation as a result of the province’s inadequate and outdated funding formula that forces boards “to rob Peter to pay Paul,” and says the same thing could also be happening in other Ontario boards.But using funds for needy kids to make up the difference is “the wrong solution to a very real problem,” Meagher said, particularly when evidence shows that investing in extra programs has a huge impact on their well-being, academic success and long-term opportunities.Financial data from the 2014-15 school year shows the TDSB received $144 million in learning opportunities grants to be used for such initiatives as breakfast programs, homework clubs, reading recovery, one-on-one help, after-school and summer activities and workshops to engage parents in the school community and their child’s learning. Funds also support the board’s $8-million Model Schools for Inner Cities program, which provides extra money for 150 high-needs schools.

