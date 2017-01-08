Milton mayor Gord Krantz takes longevity record from Hazel McCallion

It was a lesson Gord Krantz learned early in his political life: put your money where your mouth is. It was 1965, and the young businessman and current mayor of Milton found himself at the barbershop in Milton, where locals were sitting around discussing the state of local politics. Frustrated, Krantz began to vent about some recent council decisions. One of the men listening piped up. “If you think you can do any better, why don’t you run?” “Until then, I hadn’t really thought about politics,” said Krantz, 79, telling the story, with so much detail that it’s obvious he has told it before. “It was my big mouth that got me into politics.” Some 50 years later, that dare has turned into a record-setting tenure in the world of provincial municipal politics. Last month, after 36 years as mayor, Krantz surpassed former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion’s record as the longest, continuously serving mayor of a major municipality in Ontario. McCallion who stepped down in October 2014, at the age of 93, served as mayor of Mississauga for 36 years. She had also been mayor of Streetsville for three years before that, the former mayor is quick to add. Article Continued Below“I have been mayor of 39 years in total,” said McCallion. “But to be accurate, he is the longest-serving mayor in one municipality,” she said. Krantz said beating his former colleague’s record, whose bobble head “watches over his shoulder at all times” at his office, was never on his “bucket list.” “I often say that politics is like an addiction,” he said. “Once it gets into your system, it’s hard to get rid of.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx