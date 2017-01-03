Milton woman killed in Istanbul always had a smile on her face

The family of a Milton woman killed in a New Year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub has announced funeral arrangements for this weekend.A service in memory of Alaa Al-Muhandis will take place Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Shahrayar Centre in Mississauga, her brother Mohammed said Tuesday in a Facebook post.“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved Alaa Al-Muhandis at the Istanbul Terror Attack,” the post said. Al-Muhandis, who was 29, is survived by her husband, Asal Ahmed, and two children, Amir and Arwa.Al-Muhandis operated an event-décor business, Looloo’s Arrangements. She was also involved in her husband’s used car dealership in Milton, Looloo Auto Sales, which Ahmed owned.Article Continued BelowThose at the dealership remembered her fondly.“She was an absolute integral part to this business,” sales manager Sam Ahmed Atrakchi said Tuesday. “We’re a small family, if you will.”Atrakchi said Al-Muhandis always seemed happy in the long time he knew her.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx