Milwaukee officer acquitted over shooting that ignited days of riots

MILWAUKEE—A Milwaukee jury on Wednesday acquitted a former police officer in the on-duty shooting of a black man last year that ignited riots on the city’s north side.Jurors found that Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 13. Smith had a gun when he ran, but the case hinged on whether he was a threat when Heaggan-Brown fired the shot that killed him.Body-camera video showed Heaggan-Brown shooting Smith once in the arm as he appeared to be throwing the gun over a fence. The video showed the second shot — 1.69 seconds later — hit Smith in the chest as he lay on the ground.Prosecutors argued Smith was defenceless at the time of the second shot because he had thrown the gun over the fence. Defence attorneys argued Heaggan-Brown had to act quickly to defend himself.Read more:‘Back in time 60 years’: America’s most segregated cityArticle Continued BelowSmith’s family members reacted angrily, swearing and storming immediately from the courtroom. Outside, one man shouted obscenities at a sheriff’s deputy as he was held back by other family members.“I don’t agree with the decision, but I have to respect it,” said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, who made the decision to charge Heaggan-Brown. That put him at odds with Police Chief Edward Flynn, who had said the shooting was justified.Body camera video appeared to show Smith throwing his gun away as he is shot by Heaggan-Brown.Heaggan-Brown’s acquittal came less than a week after a Minnesota officer, Jeronimo Yanez, was acquitted in the shooting death of a black motorist seconds after the motorist informed him he had a gun. Yanez testified the driver, Philando Castile, disregarded his commands not to take out his gun and he feared for his life.