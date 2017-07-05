Minimum wage hike could spell spike in child care fees, daycare operator warns

Mississauga child care operator Todd Taus says he would love to give his staff a well-deserved pay raise when Ontario’s minimum wage jumps to $14 in January and then to $15 a year later.But the owner of Kids Zone Childcare Centre says the only way he can afford to do that is by hiking parent fees by about 19 per cent.And that seems to fly in the face of the province’s pledge last month to make child care more affordable for families.“You can’t be saying you are trying to create more affordable child care and then go and jack wages up 32 per cent,” Taus said.“We think our staff should be paid more but we don’t know how we get there. Is it through subsidies? Is it a Quebec model where everybody pays the same amount?”Article Continued BelowIndira Naidoo-Harris, Ontario’s minister responsible for early learning and child care, says the province’s recent Changing Workplaces Review, which recommends an increase to the minimum wage, 10 paid sick days and a three-week paid vacation, is “good for child care workers, good for children and good for families.”“The ministry is considering the impact of the increased minimum wage as part of our continued work,” she said in a statement.“We will be looking closely at this as part of our workforce strategy and affordability review. We will also work closely with our partners to monitor the impact . . . and help to facilitate the transition,” she added.