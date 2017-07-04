Minimum wage hike wont bring doom and gloom, economists say

“Doom-and-gloom predictions” about the impact of minimum wage increases on job losses and inflation are not supported by evidence, according to a group of Canadian economists.In an open letter on Premier Kathleen Wynne’s proposed minimum wage hike — which would lift base rates from $11.40 an hour to $15 by 2019 — some 40 economics experts from across the country claim the move “makes good economic sense” and could generate “substantial benefit to low-wage workers, their families and the economy as a whole.”“For years, we have heard that raising the minimum wage will kill jobs, raise prices and cause businesses to flee Ontario,” the letter says. “This is fear-mongering that is out of line with the latest economic research.”Signatories include two former president of the Canadian Economics Association, Craig Riddell and Lars Osberg. “It’s a very good thing for the segment of the workforce who hasn’t seen very much good news for quite a long time,” Osberg said.Article Continued BelowAdjusted for inflation, the letter says Ontario’s current minimum wage is barely $1 higher than its value in 1977, even though workers’ average productivity has risen by 40 per cent over the same period. “Around one in 10 Ontario workers make minimum wage today, with a large increase in this proportion over the last two decades,” it says. Around one-quarter of employees in the province currently make less than $15. The provincial government says the proposed increase, which is part of a set of sweeping labour reforms, will “help ensure that more workers are benefitting from Ontario’s economic growth.”