Minnesota man guilty of opening fire, wounding five Black Lives Matter protestors

MINNEAPOLIS—A jury on Wednesday convicted a Minnesota man of assault for opening fire and wounding five men demonstrating against the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police officers.Allen Scarsella, 24, of Bloomington, was found guilty on all charges of assault and riot. Scarsella showed no emotion as the Hennepin County jury’s verdict was read. Defence attorneys left the courtroom without comment. Sentencing is set for March 10.Scarsella was accused of shooting and injuring the five African-American men at a Black Lives Matter protest after the death of Jamar Clark in 2015.Scarsella and three other men, all wearing face masks, went into an encampment outside a police station in north Minneapolis to livestream Black Lives Matter protests that had closed down a city block. Scarsella, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, brought a .45-calibre handgun and fired at demonstrators in what his attorneys say was self-defence. Prosecutors cited a number of texts Scarsella had sent to friends about shooting black people and accused the men of being white supremacists and trying to disrupt the protest.Scarsella, who is white, testified he was afraid of being attacked while filming the protest on the night of Nov. 23, 2015. He said a group of protesters accused him of being in the Ku Klux Klan and that someone had already punched him in the face. Scarsella said he and his friends tried to leave the protest but a group of men followed them and one pulled out what appeared to be a weapon, prompting Scarsella to open fire.Article Continued BelowHennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office will seek “the stiffest possible sentence” for Scarsella.“We charged him with the most serious possible charge that the evidence allowed,” Freeman said in a statement.Only one of the five victims attended the verdict. Cameron Clark, 26, Jamar Clark’s cousin, was shot by Scarsella in the right leg. Clark said he remembers Scarsella provoking protesters with racial slurs and luring a group of black men up the street where he turned and shot at them.