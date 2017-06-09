Minnesota officer charged in Philando Castile shooting will take the stand

ST. PAUL, MINN.—A Minnesota police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop will testify Friday, his defence attorney said.St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez will take the stand Friday afternoon, or earlier, lawyer Earl Gray said after the trial adjourned Thursday.Yanez is charged in the killing of Philando Castile last July in a St. Paul suburb. The charge against the officer requires prosecutors to show Yanez acted recklessly and unreasonably given the situation.Read more:Minnesota officer in Castile shooting said he didn’t know ‘where the gun was’Article Continued BelowCastile’s gun permit evidence should be omitted in trial, officer’s lawyer saysThe defence called an expert Thursday who testified that Yanez used “justifiable deadly force” in shooting Castile, who had informed him that he was carrying a gun.Joseph Dutton, an officer for 31 years who now teaches classes on the use of force, said he is convinced that Yanez saw the gun before he shot Castile.