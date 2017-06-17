Minnesota officers acquittal in Philando Castiles death worries black gun owners

Gerry Martin isn’t sure he will ever tell a police officer during a traffic stop that he has a concealed-weapon permit — and possibly a weapon — on him.The acquittal of a Minnesota officer in the death of a licensed gun owner who volunteered that he had a gun seconds before being fatally shot during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners about how they are treated by police and society.Acknowledging that they have a weapon, they said, can open them up to violence from police, who can then claim they feared for their lives simply because of the presence of a gun, even a legal one.Read more: Minnesota officer acquitted in shooting of Philando Castile, whose death was livestreamed by his girlfriend“As soon as you say, ‘I’m a concealed carry holder. This is my license,’ they automatically are reaching for their gun thinking you’re going to draw your gun on them, once again not realizing you’re a good guy,” said Martin, who lives in Glenside, Pennsylvania.Article Continued BelowPhilando Castile was fatally shot by the officer July 6 in a St. Paul suburb seconds after he told the officer he was armed. Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted Friday of manslaughter and two lesser charges.Protestors carry a portrait of Philando Castile on Friday in St Paul, Minnesota. Protests erupted in Minnesota after Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted on all counts in the shooting death of Philando Castile. (Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES) During the stop, Castile volunteered, “Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me.”Yanez told Castile, “OK, don’t reach for it then” and “Don’t pull it out.”