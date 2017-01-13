Misconduct charges stayed against Toronto cops who blocked citizen filming arrest

Misconduct charges against two Toronto police officers who aggressively blocked a citizen from videotaping the arrest of two black minors have been stayed following a closed-door mediation process, a police tribunal heard Thursday. Consts. Shawn Gill and Brian Smith were each facing one count of discreditable conduct under the Ontario’s Police Services Act, stemming from a September, 2015 incident in which the officers physically blocked videographer Mike Miller from filming the arrest of two teens in the area of Jane St. and Lawrence Ave. W.“Is there a reason why you’re videotaping?” Gill can be heard asking Miller in a four-minute video that shows the officers coming within inches of Miller’s camera, at times placing a hand over his lens.“Because I have the right to,” Miller replied.A three-day hearing into the officers’ misconduct charges — the result of an investigation by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) last year — was set to begin Thursday, but was abruptly cancelled following mediation between police and Miller. Article Continued BelowMediation is a voluntary form of “alternative dispute resolution” to complaints brought to the watchdog, according to the OIPRD’s website. But the terms of the resolution are confidential, meaning the public cannot know how it was resolved and what if any remedial actions were taken.In an interview with the Star on Thursday, Miller said he was satisfied with the outcome, saying the officers provided a “sincere” apology. “The experience enlightened me more in terms of where they are coming from. And I got to explain where I was coming from,” Miller said. “I believe now that if citizens are going to do this, they are not going to be intimidated.”

