Missile strike opens new opportunity to push for Syria ceasefire: DiManno

It sounds like heresy to my own ears but President Donald Trump got it right.In a pivotal moment, he . . . pivoted.Away from the isolationist America First — which amounts to America Only — of campaigning days, of Inauguration Day, to a man of morality, however narrowly and situational.Launching a tactical Tomahawk missile strike against Syria, specifically the Shayrat airfield — with its hardened aircraft shelters, radar equipment, warhead bunkers, fuel storage and defence system, disrupting the tyrannical regime’s ability to deliver and deploy chemical weapons — was an action to be commended. As, indeed, it has been, in capitals around the world, including Ottawa.It was clearly punitive, a shot across the bow of Syria’s wretched state of ship, enforcing the “red line” on chemical weapons that his predecessor so tragically ignored after drawing his pretend line in the sand.Article Continued BelowPunitive, retaliatory, a warning blow — the linguistics doesn’t matter. What does matter is that America finally woke up to the atrocities being committed in Syria, even as President Bashar Assad clearly had the gaggle of opposition on the run after the fall of Aleppo.There was nothing strategic or war-room purposeful in the horrific gas attack earlier in the week — dozens of children among the victims who perished in gruesome, suffocating deaths.That was a war crime, the vile act of a regime that long ago parted ways with any minimally countenanced rules of engagement in a civil war that has already claimed at least 400,000, left a million homeless and triggered a refugee crisis that has slopped over into just about every corner of the planet.