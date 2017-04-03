Missing, murdered womens inquiry frustrating families, advocates say

VANCOUVER—A coalition of aboriginal women’s advocacy groups is expressing concerns about the national missing and murdered women’s inquiry, saying the commission has failed to adequately reach out to families.The Coalition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in British Columbia says it is worried about recent media reports that said the inquiry only had about 100 family members or survivors in its database.A 2014 RCMP report said police had identified nearly 1,200 missing women and girls in Canada.Coalition member Fay Blaney said Monday she understands the federal government has not shared with commissioners the names of those who came forward during consultations due to privacy obligations.Read more: Missing, murdered women inquiry must support family participation, advocates sayArticle Continued BelowThe group is calling on the inquiry to immediately request that all levels of government and indigenous organizations contact family members and survivors to ensure they know how to register to be a witness.“The main thing that we’re really pushing for today is to get more clear and increased communication from the commissioners, more encouragement, less passivity,” Blaney said at a news conference. “Get that database built up and do what you need to do.”She said the coalition is concerned that federal, provincial and territorial governments are not using their offices to assist the inquiry.