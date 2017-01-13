Mississauga residents demand to know why progress so slow at blast site

A few dozen Mississauga residents gathered Thursday in search of answers in the house explosion that, quite literally, shook their community and left the area like a “ghost town” even though the blast was almost seven months ago.Jozo Kovacevic, who was at the meeting at Burnhamthorpe Community Centre, said his house on Hickory Dr. was slightly damaged but he had repaired it himself instead of waiting for insurance. He went to the meeting to see if anything could be done to speed up trying to get his street back to normal.“It’s still like a ghost town, still under construction, still this and that,” he said. “. . . Everybody’s wondering, ‘Why so long?’ ”Owned by Robert Nadler and his spouse Diane Page, the house on 4201 Hickory Dr. suddenly exploded on June 28, raining chunks of concrete, wood, paper and pink insulation on the surrounding neighbourhood.Both Nadler and Page were killed in the explosion. In an update Dec. 30, investigators said the explosion was the result of an intentional disconnecting of a natural gas line in the home’s basement, and that their deaths were a double suicide. Article Continued BelowThe blast and falling debris damaged the structural integrity of 69 surrounding homes. Since then, four have been demolished; as of mid-December, 33 were still uninhabitable.Along with several investigators from Peel police, Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett, Ontario Fire Marshal investigator Kevin Pahor and Councillor Chris Fonseca were on hand to explain their respective agencies’ roles in the aftermath of the blast and to answer questions.Michele Manzo said she found the session helpful in understanding how the investigation unfolded. Manzo’s townhouse, on Rathburn Rd. E., was badly damaged and she hasn’t been able to return home yet.

