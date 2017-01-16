Mississauga veteran held in Ohio jail for crime he cant remember

The night before he left for Ohio, Jason Lesko wasn’t himself.His wife, Precious, recalls he’d been acting oddly on Nov. 28 — forgetful, easily confused and obsessive about mundane things he needed to do. “He had been acting kind of funny in the past week before that, but particularly on that day he was really confused and was behaving erratically,” Precious said. “He was having heart palpitations, he was sweating profusely, he looked really stressed out.”Early the next morning, she awoke to find the other side of the bed empty, her husband having disappeared from their Mississauga home without his cellphone or a change of clothes. Lesko was charged on Dec. 8 with attempted murder, felonious assault and disrupting public services in Ohio for an incident that day in which he allegedly harmed his brother with a knife. Article Continued BelowPortage County police initially sent Lesko to hospital, where doctors stabilized a thyroid issue he was experiencing and sent him to a psychiatric facility for 18 days. There, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and unspecified psychosis not due to medical reasons or drugs. He’s been in jail ever since he was released from the facility.The night Lesko left home, he had gone outside in the middle of the night to move the couple’s car out of the way of a neighbour’s vehicle on their shared driveway, according to Precious. She said she fell asleep again after he went outside and when she woke up, she realized he had never come back in.Precious Lesko poses with her children, Charles, 2, Liberty, 3, and Alanna, 5, at their home in Malton, January 12, 2017. Precious' husband, Jason Lesko, is in an Ohio prison facing an attempted murder charge. (Andrew Francis Wallace) Lesko, 32, served in the U.S. military from 2003 to 2008, including two tours in Iraq. He is a permanent resident of Canada, where he has lived since 2009, and runs a bakery with Precious. They have three children together, ages 2, 3 and 5.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx