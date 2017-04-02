Mississauga will ID land that got potentially tainted street sweepings

Mississauga is hiring a forensic consultant to track down more than a dozen sites across southern Ontario that may have received arsenic- and lead-contaminated dirt swept from the city’s streets.Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment has accused the city of inadequately testing its street sweepings before sending it as free sandy fill to approximately 47 sites, including a camp ground and several farms.The province ordered the city in November to test or even dig up thousands of tonnes of street grit. Mississauga, however, is appealing that directive, arguing that the material does not pose a risk and removing it could cost tens of millions of taxpayers’ dollars.At one property in Cayuga that received roughly 1,000 tonnes of Mississauga’s street sweepings, multiple test samples contained lead or arsenic, “all of which were at levels which could present an unacceptable risk to human health due to direct contact exposures,” a Ministry of the Environment report said.Meanwhile, the province said it does not even know the address for 15 of the sites. City records provided to the province only show that hundreds of loads of street sweepings were delivered to recipients such as “Private Landowner,” “Newfie” or somewhere in Acton.Article Continued BelowThe consultant’s forensic audit will “identify and gather information in relation to (these) previously unassessed sites,” a ministry spokesman said, adding that the two sides agreed to a “revised timeline” for the work to be done during a conference call last Wednesday with Ontario’s Environmental Review Tribunal.The audit’s findings must be shared with the ministry and public health officials.Neither Mississauga nor the province said specifically when the forensic report will be complete.