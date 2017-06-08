Mixed race isnt black and white: Paradkar

In the opening scenes of the satirical Netflix show Dear White People, the mixed-race Samantha White, a junior media studies major at a fictional Ivy League University, is told by various people, “You look like Beyoncé.” “Storm from the X-Men.” “Wait. What are you?”Annoyed, she takes to the mic on her radio show. “Dear white people,” she begins. “Here’s a little tip. When you ask someone who looks ethnically different “What are you?” the answer is usually “a person about to slap the s— out of you.”It’s not the only stock reaction that greets mixed-race people, nor do the comments all come from white people, although just like “bilingual” is assumed to mean English and French, mixed race is assumed, by default, to mean a product of white and another race. “People think mixed-race people are smarter, they are genetically better off,” said author Sharon H. Chang, speaking on the sidelines of a Mixed Art Conference in Toronto last weekend, where she was the keynote speaker. “When you get into biological superiority, that gets into very dangerous territory.”Mixed-race couples account for only 4.6 per cent of all unions in Canada, according to a Statistics Canada report last updated in 2013.Article Continued BelowThe offspring of such a couple are often described as being “exotic” or “post-racial.” These positive stereotypes often apply to those who look closer to white or have elitism on their side. Think Keanu Reeves, think Drake. As the children born of mixed heritages get further from whiteness, problems of racism or colourism crop up, even from within families. White parents who deny their own privilege can also be blind to the racializing experiences of their children, Chang found after interviewing 68 families for her book Raising Mixed Race.The idea that “by their birth they bridge the divide between races is a myth,” Chang says. “Birthing mixed kids does not fix racial issues.”