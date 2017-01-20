Mobile app fights erratic schedules by giving workers more power

It promises to “revolutionize” the way workers communicate — and fight erratic hours by handing workers more control over their schedules. Shyft, a mobile app born in Toronto and now adopted at major retailers across the United States and Canada, allows employees to instantly communicate with colleagues to switch shifts — rather than accepting schedules that don’t work for them, or relying on negotiations with managers to get them changed.Its Canadian founders, two of whom are University of Toronto grads, created the app after conducting 3,500 interviews with retail workers in the GTA, one of the most precarious sectors where uneven hours make life unpredictable and insecure. “I think right now what’s really cool when we started not everyone agreed there was a problem. And now more and more we’re finding every day that it’s undeniable there is a problem around workplace scheduling,” said CEO and co-founder Brett Patrontasch.The app, which is free to use, has been available for over a year, and already has around 35,000 registered users at North American Old Navy, Starbucks, and McDonald’s franchises. It works by sending push notifications to all employees in a workplace when one of their colleagues needs cover. Response is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Managers who use the app can then enter the adjustment into the company’s system.Article Continued BelowPatrontasch says Shyft complements social movements in the U.S. and Canada focused on secure and predictable work schedules. Currently in Ontario workers do not have the right to any advance notice on schedules — although the government is considering changes through a review of employment and labour laws. South of the border, San Francisco has already passed a fair scheduling bill which requires part-time and full-time staff doing the same job at large retailers to be paid the same wage, guarantees workers a minimum number of hours, and requires schedules to be posted two weeks in advance. Seattle, where Patrontasch and his startup team are now based, also just passed a similar law that will take effect in July. “(Secure scheduling) is becoming the new minimum wage movement,” said Patrontasch, 30. “The amount of hours is an equal determinant of my income — which is why people are starting to wake up to this, and governments are saying we need to add regulations around this just like we did with minimum wage.”