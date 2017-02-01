Montreal police see rise in hate speech complaints, arrest man for alleged social media posts

MONTREAL—A Montreal man has been arrested for allegedly uttering hate speech on social media, with authorities saying they are dealing with more complaints of hate-related cases since Sunday’s mass killing at a mosque.The 47-year-old was arrested Tuesday night at his residence in Kirkland, a suburb on Montreal’s west island.His arrest comes just a few days after a gunman killed six men who were praying at a Quebec City mosque and wounded several others.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingMontreal police spokesman Raphael Bergeron said investigators were still questioning the man at a detention centre.Article Continued BelowIt is unclear whether he will be arraigned later Wednesday or be released on a promise to appear, Bergeron said.The exact nature of any charges the man may face is also unknown, he added.Montreal police said Quebec provincial police told them about the comments.