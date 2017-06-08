Montreal to set new rules for carriage horses

Montreal will table new regulations to protect the welfare of horses working in the city’s controversial horse-drawn carriage industry, Mayor Denis Coderre announced Wednesday.Coderre said the rules will include limits on how long the horses can work and in what temperatures.“I think the horse is part of our history, part of our heritage, and we have to make sure that we protect, first and foremost, the horses,” he told reporters.Last year, Coderre tried to place a one-year moratorium on the popular tourist draw after several accidents involving caleche horses were caught on camera.That decision was later reversed after a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled the carriages should be allowed to continue operating.Article Continued BelowIn an executive committee meeting earlier Wednesday, Coderre said the new rules would limit the horses’ working days to nine hours and prevent them from working at temperatures over 28 C. They will also have to be seen by a veterinarian at least twice a year.There will be new rules for drivers, who will have to follow a dress code and complete a course focusing on customer service and tourism. They will also have to report any accidents or incidents involving the horses.The bylaw will be tabled Monday and is expected to be adopted in August.