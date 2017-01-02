Montreals 375th birthday makes scents to perfume-maker

MONTREAL—At first whiff, the traffic and grime of Montreal’s busy downtown may not seem like the best inspiration for a luxurious perfume, but Claude-André Hébert begs to differ.In honour of the city’s 375th anniversary, the Montreal-based perfume maker has launched five scents, each inspired by a different area of the city.One evokes the essence of bustling Ste-Catherine street, while others try to capture the romance of Old Montreal, the grandeur of old churches, or the scent of the grass on Mount Royal.And how does one capture the scent of a city? Hébert says it starts with a story.“I always start with a blank page and write a story, and every word that’s important in the story is transformed into an ingredient,” he said from behind the counter of his St-Denis street boutique.Article Continued BelowFor the scent inspired by Old Montreal, Hébert said he created a “vintage” perfume with hints of cardamom and cinnamon that brings to mind velvet and lace, the dust of the city streets and the smell of the nearby St-Lawrence river.The floral-scented “Métropole” incorporates tobacco and hops — a nod to downtown nightlife — while the perfume named after Mount Royal includes pine and hints of the incense that wafts over from nearby St-Joseph’s Oratory.Hébert, 47, said he started his own line in 2002 after realizing that most perfume makers focus more on ingredients than on inspiration.

