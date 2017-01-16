More red-light cameras coming to Toronto

Toronto’s red-light camera program is headed for a major expansion, a year after the devices appear to have resulted in a record number of charges against drivers. Last week, Toronto officials announced plans that could see the number of cameras, currently installed at 77 locations across the city, effectively doubled. The expansion is being billed as part of the city’s new $80-million road safety plan, which Mayor John Tory has championed with the aim of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries.“I think the objective here is to get people to slow down and drive safely in school zones, seniors zones, places like that, to stop this carnage that’s been happening on the roads and to get (the number of traffic deaths) down to zero,” Tory said at a press conference last Tuesday, speaking in support of the cameras.Last year, 77 drivers, car passengers, pedestrians and cyclists were killed on Toronto’s streets, the highest number of traffic fatalities in more than a decade. Article Continued BelowAccording to city transportation data obtained by the Star, the red-light cameras, which allow authorities to remotely catch and ticket drivers who run red lights, were on track last year to net the most charges in any year since the program began. The data covers the period from 2007 to the end of November 2016. Extrapolated through to the end of last year, the numbers indicate the program was on track for 36,230 red-light charges in 2016, which would be a 23.7-per-cent increase over 2015 and 3.6 per cent more than the previous high of 34,969 charges recorded in 2012. The intersection with the most charges last year was Bathurst St. and Davenport Rd., which netted 2,490 tickets during the first 11 months of 2016. It displaced the previous top hot spot, Bayview Ave. and Truman Rd., which produced 1,885 tickets. Jane St. and Clair Rd. was third, with 1,225 tickets.(All the numbers refer to permanent red-light cameras. Between 2000 and 2012, the city also had a smaller number of temporary cameras that were rotated between several intersections.)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx