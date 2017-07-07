More than 120 nations approve first UN treaty banning nuclear weapons

More than 120 countries approved the first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons Friday at a UN meeting boycotted by all nuclear-armed nations.To loud applause and cheers, Elayne Whyte Gomez, president of the UN conference that has been negotiating the legally binding treaty, announced the results of the “historic” vote — 122 nations in favour, the Netherlands opposed, and Singapore abstaining.“We have managed to sow the first seeds of a world free of nuclear weapons,” Whyte Gomez said. “We (are) … saying to our children that, yes, it is possible to inherit a world free from nuclear weapons.”“The world has been waiting for this legal norm for 70 years,” since atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 at the end of Second World War, she said.Friday’s vote was 122 countries in favour with the Netherlands opposed and Singapore abstaining. (Mary Altaffer) Article Continued BelowSetsuko Thurlow, who was a 13-year-old student in Hiroshima when a U.S. nuclear bomb destroyed the city, said survivors “have worked all our lives to make sure that no other human beings should ever again be subjected to such an atrocity.”Read more: U.S. warns North Korea that chance for diplomatic solution ‘quickly closing off’Kim Jong Un will soon have a nuclear missile that can hit Los Angeles — and Donald Trump can’t do much to stop it: Analysis