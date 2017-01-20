More than 30 Humber College students hospitalized with suspected food poisoning

More than 30 Humber College students ended up in the hospital with suspected food poisoning Thursday, while more than three dozen others complained of debilitating symptoms. Paramedics were called to the college’s north campus near Highway 27 and Finch Ave. W. at around 9:40 p.m. after a number of students complained of stomach pain and vomiting. Six ambulances and a bus transported the patients to two different hospitals from a campus residence building. Twenty-nine were transported to the hospitals, and others made their own way to the emergency centres, paramedics said. “At this point in time we are aware of 77 students who experienced symptoms and approximately 30 who were transported to hospital,” said Andrew Leopold, Humber’s communications director. The students who went to hospital have been treated and discharged, and all returned to campus throughout the night, Leopold said. Article Continued Below“We continue to monitor the situation, provide support to our students, and encourage everyone to ensure they engage in good hygiene practices.”The Humber Health Centre staff notified Toronto Public Health of the situation.“Toronto Public Health is aware of the report of a cluster of illness in students who live at a student residence at the north campus of Humber College in north west Toronto,” said Dr. Michael Finkelstein, associate medical officer of health.